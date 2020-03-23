Menu

Canada

Province says Kingston-area woman hospitalized due to novel coronavirus

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 11:32 am
Updated March 23, 2020 11:44 am
The province has confirmed one new positive case of COVID-19 in the Kingston region.
Global Kingston

A Kingston-area woman in her 70s has been hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus, according to new Ontario COVID-19 numbers.

The province’s daily number of positive cases of the virus for Monday shows that one person tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kingston Frontenac Lennox and Addington area over the last 24 hours.

READ MORE: Kingston businesses adapting to change during COVID-19 pandemic

It’s unclear where the woman contracted the virus, since the province says the provenance is still pending. It does say that she is currently hospitalized.

The KFL&A Public Health website, which is tracking local numbers, says there are four cases confirmed in the city.

KFL&A Public Health said the case announced by the province Monday morning was a secondary confirmation of a positive case identified locally by the KFL&A Public Health last week, therefore the total positive cases of COVID-19 stand at four as of Monday at noon.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario health officials confirmed 78 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 489 active cases.

READ MORE: Ontario announces 78 new COVID-19 cases, total hits 489 active coronavirus cases

This is the highest single-day jump that Ontario has seen so far in new cases.

Six people have died in the province and eight cases have resolved.

The province’s latest death is a man in his 80s, who had no travel history or close contact with anyone else who has tested positive for COVID-19. He died at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay.

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues.

