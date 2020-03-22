Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Manitoba public health officials provide update on COVID-19

By Erik Pindera Global News
Posted March 22, 2020 11:07 am
Updated March 22, 2020 11:34 am

Manitoba‘s public health officials will give an update on COVID-19 in the province and the government’s fight to curb the pandemic’s spread at 11 a.m. Sunday.

As of late afternoon Saturday, 19 Manitoban’s were diagnosed with either presumptive or confirmed cases of the pandemic disease.

No new Manitoba cases were announced Friday or Thursday.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Six of seven latest Manitoba cases related to travel

So far, provincial health officials have said all of the COVID-19 cases in Manitoba have been related to recent travel, rather than the virus spreading within the community.

One person was hospitalized earlier this week after being diagnosed with the disease.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is low for Canadians but warn this could change quickly. They caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus canadacovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadacoronavirus in manitoba
