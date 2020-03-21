Coronavirus: Number of cases in Interior Health region rises to 27

Send this page to someone via email

The Interior Health region now has 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the provincial government announced on Saturday.

Released by Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, the news is a rise from 19 confirmed cases on Friday and 12 cases on Thursday.

During its daily press gathering regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic, and the steps that the provincial government is taking to combat the spread, Dix and Henry also announced 76 new positive cases, bringing B.C.’s total to 424.

Of those 424, the majority are in the Lower Mainland, with 230 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and 126 in the Fraser Health region. Another 37 are on Vancouver Island and four in the Northern Health region.

One death was also announced, the province’s 10th.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think this tells us, again, that we have risk around the province,” Henry said during the press conference.

A website dedicated to tracking the coronavirus says that as of Saturday afternoon, there were 303,000 cases of coronavirus worldwide, along with 12,905 deaths.

2:11 Coronavirus outbreak: Northwest Territories confirms 1st case of COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak: Northwest Territories confirms 1st case of COVID-19

China had the largest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 81,304, followed by Italy at 53,578; Spain at 25,374; American at 24,148; and Germany at 22,213. Canada had 1,278 cases.

Regarding total deaths, Italy had the most at 4,825, with China next at 3,139. Spain (1,375), France (562) and the United Kingdom (233) followed. Canada had 19 deaths.

0:39 Coronavirus outbreak: New order in B.C. mandates shut down of all personal service establishments Coronavirus outbreak: New order in B.C. mandates shut down of all personal service establishments