Canada

Shots struck home in Stoney Creek: Hamilton police

By Pamela Blair Global News
Posted March 21, 2020 8:51 am
Updated March 21, 2020 9:20 am
Hamilton police investigate
. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton Police are looking for the public’s help after shots struck a home in the area of Webster Road and Chardonnay Street in Stoney Creek.

Investigators believe the shots were fire from a gun just after midnight causing some property damage to a house.

READ MORE: Bones found in industrial area in Ancaster: Hamilton police

No injuries were reported.

Detectives believe a man between in his 20s with a slim build, a fitted leather jacket may be a suspect. He was last seen fleeing in a newer model white SUV, according to reports.

Anyone with information can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

