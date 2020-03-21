Shots struck home in Stoney Creek: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Police are looking for the public’s help after shots struck a home in the area of Webster Road and Chardonnay Street in Stoney Creek.

Investigators believe the shots were fire from a gun just after midnight causing some property damage to a house.

No injuries were reported.

Detectives believe a man between in his 20s with a slim build, a fitted leather jacket may be a suspect. He was last seen fleeing in a newer model white SUV, according to reports.

Anyone with information can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

