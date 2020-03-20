Coronavirus: St. Joe’s hospital in Hamilton implements no-visitor policy during COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton is no longer allowing visitors to its hospitals as of Friday morning as part of the facility’s fight against the spread of the new coronavirus.

“The policy is being introduced as part of our ongoing efforts to protect the public, patients, staff and physicians from the potential transmission of the COVID-19 virus,” said St. Joe’s spokesperson Elaine Mitropoulos in a media release.

There are some limited exceptions, according to Mitropoulos, which include compassionate grounds for those who have connections to some palliative patients.

Other exceptions may be partners of women in labour and others with special needs.

The exceptions are to be determined by the hospital’s patient care team, according to the release.

St. Joe’s is recommending friends and family reach out to patients using free Wi-Fi, telephone and the hospital’s television services.

On Tuesday, St. Joe’s began COVID-19 screening protocols for staff, patients and visitors at its health-care facilities.

Those protocols are expected to continue, minus the now-banned visitors.

Upon arrival, patients can expect to be asked general questions about their current health, recent travel history and contact with those who have recently travelled overseas.

The hospital has also suspended elective surgeries and other non-emergency activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hamilton Public Health has confirmed 23 positive cases of COVID-19 in the city as of March 19.

A pair of COVID-19 assessment centres are now open at Hamilton Health Sciences’ urgent care clinic at 690 Main St. W. and the east-end clinic at 2757 King St. E., which is operated by St. Joseph’s Healthcare.

The assessment centres are by appointment only for those who have a referral from their doctor or Hamilton Public Health based on symptoms such as a cough or fever, travel history and exposure to known cases.

The City of Hamilton adds that additional COVID-19 assessment centres may open later, as needed.

