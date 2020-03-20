Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: St. Joe’s hospital in Hamilton implements no-visitor policy during COVID-19 pandemic

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 20, 2020 8:19 am
Updated March 20, 2020 8:22 am
Hamilton hospitals continue to screen patients and staff entering care facilities.
St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton is no longer allowing visitors to its hospitals as of Friday morning as part of the facility’s fight against the spread of the new coronavirus.

“The policy is being introduced as part of our ongoing efforts to protect the public, patients, staff and physicians from the potential transmission of the COVID-19 virus,” said St. Joe’s spokesperson Elaine Mitropoulos in a media release.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Hamilton General, Juravinski among hospitals screening staff, visitors for COVID-19

There are some limited exceptions, according to Mitropoulos, which include compassionate grounds for those who have connections to some palliative patients.

Story continues below advertisement

Other exceptions may be partners of women in labour and others with special needs.

The exceptions are to be determined by the hospital’s patient care team, according to the release.

St. Joe’s is recommending friends and family reach out to patients using free Wi-Fi, telephone and the hospital’s television services.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — 51-year-old Milton father second person to die from COVID-19 in Ontario

On Tuesday, St. Joe’s began COVID-19 screening protocols for staff, patients and visitors at its health-care facilities.

Those protocols are expected to continue, minus the now-banned visitors.

Upon arrival, patients can expect to be asked general questions about their current health, recent travel history and contact with those who have recently travelled overseas.

The hospital has also suspended elective surgeries and other non-emergency activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Hamilton opens 2 assessment centres for COVID-19

Hamilton Public Health has confirmed 23 positive cases of COVID-19 in the city as of March 19.

A pair of COVID-19 assessment centres are now open at Hamilton Health Sciences’ urgent care clinic at 690 Main St. W. and the east-end clinic at 2757 King St. E., which is operated by St. Joseph’s Healthcare.

Story continues below advertisement

The assessment centres are by appointment only for those who have a referral from their doctor or Hamilton Public Health based on symptoms such as a cough or fever, travel history and exposure to known cases.

The City of Hamilton adds that additional COVID-19 assessment centres may open later, as needed.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is low for Canadians but warn this could change quickly. They caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

