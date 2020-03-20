Menu

Canada

Peterborough police searching for missing 14-year-old boy

By Sarah Deeth Global News
Posted March 20, 2020 7:29 am
Police are searching for Jodey Dennis Condon, 14.
Police are searching for Jodey Dennis Condon, 14. . Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police are appealing to the public for help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy.

Jodey Dennis Condon was seen at about 10 a.m. on March 14 near Chamberlain Street. Police say he was later seen again on March 16 somewhere in the Peterborough area.

Condon is described as a five-foot-five teenage boy who weighs about 130 pounds and has brown, curly hair. He was wearing a dark green Champion sweatsuit, a blue-and-red Fila jacket with a black-and-white Raiders toque and white high-top shoes.

Police are searching for Jodey Dennis Condon, 14.
Police are searching for Jodey Dennis Condon, 14. Peterborough Police Service

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

