Crime

RCMP investigate robbery at Vernon bank

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted March 19, 2020 2:46 pm
Police said frontline officers responded to a report of a bank robbery in Vernon Wednesday afternoon.
Police said frontline officers responded to a report of a bank robbery in Vernon Wednesday afternoon.

Police are looking for a suspect after a man entered a bank in Vernon and produced a note demanding money.

The robbery happened at a local business on the 3200-block of 32 Avenue around 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to RCMP.

Officers and a police dog team searched the area around the bank but could not find him.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male wearing a blue ball cap and grey hooded sweatshirt.

“We are glad to report that no one was injured as a result of this incident,” Const. Kelly Brett said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

