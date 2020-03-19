Menu

Heavy rain, thunderstorms expected for central Ontario: Environment Canada

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 19, 2020 1:57 pm
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for central Ontario with thunderstorms expected Thursday night and Friday.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for central Ontario with thunderstorms expected Thursday night and Friday. File

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in central Ontario, including Peterborough, beginning Thursday evening.

On Thursday afternoon, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement that an approaching warm front will create showers and thunderstorms in the region Thursday evening.

READ MORE: Flood watch issued for Peterborough region: conservation authority

“Some of the storms may contain heavy downpours with local rainfall amounts of 15 millimetres in an hour or total amounts near 25 mm possible,” the statement reads

There is also potential for brief and severe wind gusts up to 90 km/h early Friday morning and afternoon as a cold front approaches.

“Given the scattered nature of the band, confidence in high winds gusts occurring in any given locale is low,” the statement reads. “Where these winds develop, power outages would likely occur.”

Peterborough Global News Weather: March 19: 8:11 am
Peterborough Global News Weather: March 19: 8:11 am

The statement is in effect for Peterborough, Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton region.

On Wednesday, Otonabee Conservation issued a flood watch for its jurisdiction and on Thursday, Kawartha Conservation issued a water safety statement for its jurisdiction.

Residents are advised to avoid all waterbodies and water-related structures such as bridges, culverts, and dams.

Otonabee region flood outlook for Spring 2020
