Okanagan weather: warm start to spring

A few high clouds will slide in Thursday as an upper trough presses through, boosting temperatures from -6 C, where they started the day, up to double digits in the afternoon.

March 19, 2020

Spring officially kicks off at 8:50 p.m. PST on Thursday night, as skies clear out and temperatures fall to around -5 C on Friday morning.

This will the be the earliest start to spring in the Okanagan since 1896.

Mostly sunny skies start the day on Friday, with a few clouds springing up during the day as the mercury climbs into low double digits in the afternoon.

Some clouds are expected to spring up during the day on Friday. SkyTracker Weather

The first weekend of spring is slated to be spectacular, with double-digit daytime highs and clouds rolling in on Saturday and lingering into Sunday.

There is a chance of showers Sunday night into the beginning of the first work week of spring, as daytime highs dip back into high single digits.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

