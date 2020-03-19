Steinbach RCMP warn of suspicious man near Woodlawn School

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Steinbach, Man., are warning parents and kids to be on the lookout after they say a suspicious man approached a group of children outside of a school Tuesday.

The three children told police a man in a black pickup truck pulled up beside them near Woodlawn School and asked them to get into his truck, sometime between 1 p.m. and 1:45 p.m., on March 17.

Between 1 & 1:45pm on Mar 17, a driver in a black truck pulled up to 3 children walking on Reimer Ave in Steinbach & asked them to get in. Kids immediately ran home. Male is thought to be 30-50 yrs old w scruffy beard & black baseball hat. Info? Call #rcmpmb @ at 204-326-4452 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) March 19, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The children immediately ran home.

The man is described as between 30 and 50 years old, with a scruffy beard, and was wearing a black baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-326-4452 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

1:35 Steinbach mom warns others after man tries to lure daughter from home Steinbach mom warns others after man tries to lure daughter from home