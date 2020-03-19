Steinbach RCMP warn of suspicious man near Woodlawn School

Police in Steinbach, Man., are warning parents and kids to be on the lookout after they say a suspicious man approached a group of children outside of a school Tuesday.
The three children told police a man in a black pickup truck pulled up beside them near Woodlawn School and asked them to get into his truck, sometime between 1 p.m. and 1:45 p.m., on March 17.
The children immediately ran home.
The man is described as between 30 and 50 years old, with a scruffy beard, and was wearing a black baseball hat.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-326-4452 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
