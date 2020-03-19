Coronavirus: Midland Penetanguishene Transit Service temporarily shuts down for 48 hours

Send this page to someone via email

The Midland Penetanguishene Transit Service has been temporarily shut down for the next 48 hours as an “extreme precaution” amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to local officials, an employee working out of the transit service’s operations centre reported they had been in contact with someone who was directed to self-isolate on Thursday.

The person who was directed to self-isolate is not a town employee, officials say, and neither of the two individuals have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Since the buses are stored at the operations centre, steps are being taken to disinfect them over the next two days,” officials add.

Operations staff will not report to the operations centre for the next 48 hours.

Transit is expected to resume on Saturday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

5:09 Can COVID-19 affect your pet? Can COVID-19 affect your pet?