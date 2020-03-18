Coronavirus: Bay Ferries reducing passengers, removing food services

Send this page to someone via email

Bay Ferries Limited is cracking down on exposure between passengers and staff in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The company, which operates the MV Fundy Rose in New Brunswick, announced Wednesday it is reducing the number of people permitted on board to 200, including crew members, to enforce social distancing.

“This will ensure those passengers occupying the vessel can do so in a manner which ensures public and employee safety,” said Bay Ferries in a written statement.

Safe social distancing, it added, is generally considered to mean two metres’ distance between people.

The company also introduced additional screening measures to assess passengers’ health and travel history before they are allowed to board the MV Fundy Rose.

Passengers are also being asked to use the ticket booths for check-in, reducing the need to enter the terminals.

“Our intent is to safely provide adequate room to ensure social distancing,” reads the statement.

“This includes changes to designated passenger zones on-board the vessel, as well as within the ferry terminal grounds.” Tweet This

Bay Ferrries will make international traveller zones and an isolation area available if necessary.

To minimize the risk of transmission between passengers and employees, the company said it has also begun to temporarily remove passenger food services offered aboard the MV Fundy Rose.

“We suggest you eat before you arrive at the terminal. Complimentary water, coffee and tea will be available on-board.”

While Transport Canada has introduced some flexibility into the rules, allowing passengers to remain in their vehicles on board the vessel, Bay Ferries said for the moment, it’s asking passengers to continue using the decks.

The company has ramped up its cleaning initiatives on board to reduce the risk of infection and said its message during the COVID-19 crisis is simple:

“Washing your hands often, staying home when sick and personal hygiene are the best measures to control the spread of any virus.”

