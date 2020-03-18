Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police ID man fatally shot in College Avenue home

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 3:21 pm
Updated March 18, 2020 3:22 pm
Vincent Scott Ross, 24, was shot and killed at a home on College Avenue Monday.
Vincent Scott Ross, 24, was shot and killed at a home on College Avenue Monday. Randall Paull/Global News

Winnipeg police have released the name of the city’s latest homicide victim.

On Wednesday, police said Vincent Scott Ross, 24, was found shot in a multi-unit home in the 500 block of College Avenue around 3 p.m. Monday.

READ MORE: Man shot at College Avenue home is Winnipeg’s 7th homicide: police

Ross was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he later died.

The homicide is the city’s seventh of 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police Homicide Winnipeg crime Winnipeg homicide College Avenue Vincent Ross Dead Vincent Ross killed Vincent Ross Murdered Vincent Ross shot Vincent Scott Ross Winnipeg Homicie
