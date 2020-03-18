Winnipeg police ID man fatally shot in College Avenue home

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have released the name of the city’s latest homicide victim.

On Wednesday, police said Vincent Scott Ross, 24, was found shot in a multi-unit home in the 500 block of College Avenue around 3 p.m. Monday.

Ross was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he later died.

The homicide is the city’s seventh of 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

