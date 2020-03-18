Coronavirus: MKO bans non-essential travel from northern Manitoba reserves

Send this page to someone via email

First Nations in northern Manitoba are bringing in new rules to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) Grand Chief Garrison Settee says First Nations are more at risk because of over-crowded households, less access to medical treatment and because many people have complex health problems.

MKO Grand Chief Garrison Settee, chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin and Dr. Barry Lavallee addressing the COVID-19 plan for First Nations in Manitoba. #glbwpg pic.twitter.com/HB2hwuD5l3 — Diana Foxall (@CJOBdiana) March 18, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The plans include banning all non-essential travel in and out of the reserves.

None of the 15 cases of the novel coronavirus in Manitoba are linked to a First Nation.

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk for Canadians is low.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent hand washing and coughing into your sleeve — if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

2:18 Coronavirus outbreak: A look at how Canada’s provinces are handling COVID-19 as new cases reported nationwide Coronavirus outbreak: A look at how Canada’s provinces are handling COVID-19 as new cases reported nationwide