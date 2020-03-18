Menu

Health

Coronavirus: MKO bans non-essential travel from northern Manitoba reserves

By The Canadian Press
Posted March 18, 2020 1:12 pm
Updated March 18, 2020 1:13 pm
Grand Chief Garrison Settee, Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) held a news conference Wednesday announcing new rules to help stop the spread of COVID-19 to northern Manitoba First Nations.
Grand Chief Garrison Settee, Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) held a news conference Wednesday announcing new rules to help stop the spread of COVID-19 to northern Manitoba First Nations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

First Nations in northern Manitoba are bringing in new rules to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) Grand Chief Garrison Settee says First Nations are more at risk because of over-crowded households, less access to medical treatment and because many people have complex health problems.

Story continues below advertisement

The plans include banning all non-essential travel in and out of the reserves.

None of the 15 cases of the novel coronavirus in Manitoba are linked to a First Nation.

READ MORE: Manitoba Southern Chiefs’ Organization declares state of COVID-19 emergency

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk for Canadians is low.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent hand washing and coughing into your sleeve — if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Coronavirus outbreak: A look at how Canada’s provinces are handling COVID-19 as new cases reported nationwide
Coronavirus outbreak: A look at how Canada’s provinces are handling COVID-19 as new cases reported nationwide
© 2020 The Canadian Press
