Canada

Young girl attacked by 3 dogs in Kitchener: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 11:53 am
The Waterloo Regional Police Service's station one in Kitchener.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service's station one in Kitchener. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a young girl is recovering after she was attacked by three dogs in Kitchener on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to a home in the Hillview and Lancaster streets area at around 5:45 p.m. for an animal complaint.

READ MORE: 1 dead in crash on Hwy. 7/8 near New Hamburg: OPP

Police said the child was found with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to Grand River Hospital before being transferred to a hospital in Hamilton.

The child’s age and the breeds of the dogs were not provided by police.

Police said the incident happened at a private residence and is now being investigated by the Humane Society.

