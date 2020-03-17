Menu

March 21 – McGuire Financial

By 630CHED
Posted March 17, 2020 10:17 pm
. McGuire Financial

Are you worried about being ready for retirement?

If you are 5 to 10 years from retiring join Glen Zacher, from McGuire Financial on Talk To The Experts this Saturday, to get the details of his new upcoming seminar Retirement: Ready or Not.

He’ll explain the importance of working with a Certified Financial Planner, so you can plan your life and live your dreams… at any age you want!

Join Glen Zacher, from McGuire Financial on 630 CHED’s Talk To The Experts – this Saturday at Noon.

630 CHED Talk to the Experts
