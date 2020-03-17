March 21 – McGuire Financial

Send this page to someone via email

Are you worried about being ready for retirement?

If you are 5 to 10 years from retiring join Glen Zacher, from McGuire Financial on Talk To The Experts this Saturday, to get the details of his new upcoming seminar Retirement: Ready or Not.

He’ll explain the importance of working with a Certified Financial Planner, so you can plan your life and live your dreams… at any age you want!

Join Glen Zacher, from McGuire Financial on 630 CHED’s Talk To The Experts – this Saturday at Noon.

Story continues below advertisement