Royal Saskatchewan Museum temporarily closing its doors

On Tuesday the Saskatchewan government closed the Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum will be closed until further notice.

“We believe that closing the RSM is taking a proactive approach to promoting social distancing to stop the spread of this virus,” said Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky in a statement.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to reopening in the future.”

The T. Rex Discovery Centre in Eastend, Sask., which is also home to Scotty, the world’s largest T. Rex, is not scheduled to open until May 16.

The RSM joins other public facilities in closing their doors as a way to encourage people to stay home and avoid public places where the novel coronavirus could potentially spread.

The Saskatchewan Science Centre closed its doors on March 14, and the City of Regina announced the closure of their public facilities on Monday.

The government says the RSM will reopen once public health officials determine it’s safe to do so.

