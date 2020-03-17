Coronavirus: NSHA to cancel or suspend non-urgent surgeries, appointments

Send this page to someone via email

To support efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Nova Scotia Health Authority announced Tuesday that non-urgent procedures, clinics, surgeries and appointments are being cancelled or suspended.

“Virtual care options are being explored, including the potential for telephone follow-up as appropriate for some patients,” NSHA stated in a release.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: 1 confirmed, 6 presumptive cases identified in Nova Scotia

In the meantime, emergency services will continue to be provided.

Dialysis, chemotherapy and radiation treatments, and mental health and addictions appointments will also continue.

Beginning Wednesday, March 18:

All elective outpatient visits are cancelled. Individual services will contact patients whose appointments are proceeding.

All non-urgent diagnostic imaging appointments will be rescheduled and walk-in x-ray services will be closed.

All same-day admission and elective surgical procedures are postponed. Cancer and urgent/emergency procedures will continue.

As currently-occupied inpatient beds become available, they will be held open to create capacity to establish COVID-19 units in designated hospitals.

Story continues below advertisement

“As much as possible, NSHA is contacting scheduled patients and clients directly to notify them of cancellations,” said NSHA.