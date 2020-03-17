Menu

Health

City of Port Coquitlam calls on local businesses to limit crowds in stores, curb panic buying

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted March 17, 2020 11:50 am
Updated March 17, 2020 11:55 am
Near empty shelves are pictured at a grocery store in North Vancouver, B.C. Saturday, March 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward.
Near empty shelves are pictured at a grocery store in North Vancouver, B.C. Saturday, March 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward.

The City of Port Coquitlam is calling on local businesses to maintain social distancing and prevent hoarding amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We are asking businesses to adhere to these guidelines given the seriousness of the situation,” Mayor Brad West said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We’ve all heard reports of large crowds in big box retail stores and in restaurants and pubs. Businesses can now play a critical role in helping to keep our residents safe during these extraordinary times.”

According to the city, some measures businesses can take include limiting the number of people to ensure there is a distance of one metre between customers, and placing limits on popular products.

The city also recommends that businesses offer delivery services and special shopping hours for seniors.

City staff will be reaching out to businesses in the coming days to help them meet the new provincial requirements to slow the spread of the virus and to respond to complaints of overcrowding.

