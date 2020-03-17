City of Port Coquitlam calls on local businesses to limit crowds in stores, curb panic buying

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Port Coquitlam is calling on local businesses to maintain social distancing and prevent hoarding amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We are asking businesses to adhere to these guidelines given the seriousness of the situation,” Mayor Brad West said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We’ve all heard reports of large crowds in big box retail stores and in restaurants and pubs. Businesses can now play a critical role in helping to keep our residents safe during these extraordinary times.”

According to the city, some measures businesses can take include limiting the number of people to ensure there is a distance of one metre between customers, and placing limits on popular products.

The city also recommends that businesses offer delivery services and special shopping hours for seniors.

City staff will be reaching out to businesses in the coming days to help them meet the new provincial requirements to slow the spread of the virus and to respond to complaints of overcrowding.

Our city is home to several big box retail outlets and I’m directing them to take immediate steps to ensure health guidelines are being adhered to, occupancy is being limited, hoarding is stopped and seniors have access to goods they require. #coronavirus #COVIDCanada https://t.co/bBM7Kl9Gpw — Brad West (@BradWestPoCo) March 17, 2020