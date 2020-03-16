Menu

Health

Nottawasaga OPP suspend criminal record checks due to coronavirus

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 16, 2020 6:13 pm
opp
The Nottawasaga OPP are suspending criminal record and vulnerable sector checks for positions until further notice. Don Mitchell / Global News

The Nottawasaga OPP are suspending criminal record and vulnerable sector checks for positions until further notice.

“Recognizing that the COVID-19 is an emerging health issue, the Nottawasaga OPP is taking this step to protect the health and well-being of the public and our members,” officers say.

Those who require a record check can call the Nottawasaga detachment at 705-434-1939.

On Monday, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health said gatherings of 50 people or more should be cancelled and recommended that all restaurants and bars close or maintain take-out operations only.

