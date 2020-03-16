Nottawasaga OPP suspend criminal record checks due to coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

The Nottawasaga OPP are suspending criminal record and vulnerable sector checks for positions until further notice.

“Recognizing that the COVID-19 is an emerging health issue, the Nottawasaga OPP is taking this step to protect the health and well-being of the public and our members,” officers say.

Those who require a record check can call the Nottawasaga detachment at 705-434-1939.

On Monday, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health said gatherings of 50 people or more should be cancelled and recommended that all restaurants and bars close or maintain take-out operations only.

Here's what you should know about food delivery amid the COVID-19 outbreak

