Coronavirus: widespread closures in Cavan Monaghan Township

Cavan Monaghan Township has closed all of its public facilities due to the ongoing coronavirus situation.

This includes Cavan Monaghan Community Centre, Old Millbrook Arena, Old Millbrook School and both library branches.

LifeLabs is moving to Peterborough during this time.

There will be no meetings of committees of council, special meetings or events.

The municipal office on County Road 10 is closed to public access from March 17 to April 6.

Municipal business continues and staff will be available by contacting the municipal office by phone at 705-932-2929 or by email at services@cavanmonaghan.net.

Customers can pay bills online or by using the drop box at the municipal office.

All essential municipal services will continue, such as emergency services, water wastewater and public works (including the transfer station).

