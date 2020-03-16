Menu

Health

City of Edmonton to update response to COVID-19

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 16, 2020 4:30 pm
Interim city manager Adam Laughlin and Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson speak to reporters about coronavirus concerns on March 12, 2020. .
Interim city manager Adam Laughlin and Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson speak to reporters about coronavirus concerns on March 12, 2020. . Morris Gamblin/ Global News

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson and interim city manager Adam Laughlin will provide an update Monday afternoon on the city’s response to COVID-19.

The news conference will take place at 3 p.m. and will be livestreamed here.

READ MORE: City of Edmonton employee tests positive for COVID-19

The city revealed late Sunday that a municipal employee had tested positive for COVID-19.

That person is the first city employee to test positive for the new coronavirus. According to the city, the case is travel-related. The city did not say where the employee had travelled to.

“I want to be clear that we are responding calmly and effectively,” Laughlin wrote in a statement. “Our priority is always health and safety — both for our employees and the broader public.”

Alberta's places of worship no longer exempt from mass gathering regulation
Alberta’s places of worship no longer exempt from mass gathering regulation

Laughlin said the person is not in a role that involves frequent contact with the public.

The statement also said the person is in self-isolation at home. Those who need to self-isolate after being in contact with the employee have been notified.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Edmonton, Strathcona County and St. Albert closing public recreation centres

Also on Sunday, Edmonton shut down all city-run attractions and recreation centres, including fitness centres, arenas and the zoo.

The city said the decision to close recreational facilities and other attractions was not related to the employee’s positive test.

A look at how City of Edmonton services may be impacted by COVID-19
A look at how City of Edmonton services may be impacted by COVID-19

The new coronavirus was first identified in Hubei province, China, in December 2019 and spread rapidly. While the outbreak has begun to level off in China, it seems the virus has found a foothold in a number of countries around the world, and it continues to spread.

Confused about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is very low for Canadians, but they caution against travel to affected areas (a list can be found here). If you do travel to these places, they recommend you self-monitor to see whether you develop symptoms and if you do, to contact public health authorities.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

