City of Edmonton to update response to COVID-19

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson and interim city manager Adam Laughlin will provide an update Monday afternoon on the city’s response to COVID-19.

The news conference will take place at 3 p.m. and will be livestreamed here.

The city revealed late Sunday that a municipal employee had tested positive for COVID-19.

That person is the first city employee to test positive for the new coronavirus . According to the city, the case is travel-related. The city did not say where the employee had travelled to.

“I want to be clear that we are responding calmly and effectively,” Laughlin wrote in a statement. “Our priority is always health and safety — both for our employees and the broader public.”

Laughlin said the person is not in a role that involves frequent contact with the public.

The statement also said the person is in self-isolation at home. Those who need to self-isolate after being in contact with the employee have been notified.

Also on Sunday, Edmonton shut down all city-run attractions and recreation centres, including fitness centres, arenas and the zoo.

The city said the decision to close recreational facilities and other attractions was not related to the employee’s positive test.

