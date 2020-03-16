Guelph police issue almost 500 speeding tickets in February

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police are urging drivers to slow down after issuing almost 500 speeding tickets in February.

The 484 tickets handed out by officers were a significant increase from 232 speeding tickets issued to drivers in January.

“As the weather gets nicer and the roads get better, we see an increase in speeders,” Const. Kyle Grant said.

Police said the area with the most infractions was in the Parkwood Gardens neighbourhood in the area around Hanlon Expressway, Wellington Street, Whitelaw Road and Paisley Road.

They said 51 speeding tickets were issued in that area.

The area with the second-most tickets was in the city’s south end in the area boarded by Edinburgh and Stone roads, Hanlon Expressway and Kortright roads.

That area saw 40 tickets handed out in February, according to police.