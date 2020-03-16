Menu

Canada

Guelph police issue almost 500 speeding tickets in February

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 16, 2020 1:10 pm
Guelph police say they usually see an increase in speeders as the weather warms up.
Guelph police say they usually see an increase in speeders as the weather warms up.

Guelph police are urging drivers to slow down after issuing almost 500 speeding tickets in February.

The 484 tickets handed out by officers were a significant increase from 232 speeding tickets issued to drivers in January.

READ MORE: Guelph police introduce new downtown resource officers

“As the weather gets nicer and the roads get better, we see an increase in speeders,” Const. Kyle Grant said.

Police said the area with the most infractions was in the Parkwood Gardens neighbourhood in the area around Hanlon Expressway, Wellington Street, Whitelaw Road and Paisley Road.

They said 51 speeding tickets were issued in that area.

READ MORE: Guelph man almost loses $8,800 in ‘RCMP’ phone scam: police

The area with the second-most tickets was in the city’s south end in the area boarded by Edinburgh and Stone roads, Hanlon Expressway and Kortright roads.

That area saw 40 tickets handed out in February, according to police.

