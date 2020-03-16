Teen killed in crash near Plum Coulee, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

A 16-year-old boy has died after police say he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a hydro pole in southern Manitoba.

RCMP in Carman say the accident happened early Sunday morning about three kilometres south of Plum Coulee.

Police say the teen from Schanzenfeld, Man. was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

Two other teenagers who were wearing their seatbelts survived with minor injuries.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor.

