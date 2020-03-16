Menu

Teen killed in crash near Plum Coulee, Man.

By The Canadian Press
Posted March 16, 2020 12:09 pm
A 16-year-old boy is dead following a crash near Plum Coulee early Sunday.
The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

A 16-year-old boy has died after police say he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a hydro pole in southern Manitoba.

RCMP in Carman say the accident happened early Sunday morning about three kilometres south of Plum Coulee.

Police say the teen from Schanzenfeld, Man. was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

Two other teenagers who were wearing their seatbelts survived with minor injuries.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
