Canadiens announce assistance program

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens announced an assistance program on Sunday for their 1,200 game-day employees without work after the National Hockey League suspended its season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Event staff who aren’t eligible to receive employment insurance will get 75 per cent of the salary for the rest of the regular season of the Canadiens (four games) and the American Hockey League’s Laval Rocket (eight games).

Any employees eligible to receive employment insurance will have their benefits topped up by 40 per cent so the employees will receive 95 per cent of their regular pay for the remaining games.

Topping up to 95 per cent is the maximum allowed by Service Canada for the employees to be eligible for full employment insurance benefits.

The Canadiens’ plans are similar to those rolled out by the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, and Vancouver Canucks earlier this week for their NHL teams and other properties.

The Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets have announced they do not intend to have assistance programs for their event staff.

The Ottawa Senators haven’t made any decisions on the issue.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2020.