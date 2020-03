Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man was seriously injured after a stabbing at an apartment in the city early Sunday.

Police said they were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West shortly after 6 a.m.

A man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

There is no word on any arrests in connection with the incident.

STABBING: Police were called at 6:08am March 15 to an apartment in the Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West, @TPS13Div , area for a Medical Call. Man was transported to hospital by @TorontoMedics . Investigation underway. #GO538385 ^CdK — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 15, 2020

