Premier Scott Moe addressing Saskatchewan on government’s response to coronavirus

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is updating the province on added measures his government is taking to address COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Moe will address the public at 2:30 p.m. CT from the Saskatchewan legislature.

Health Minister Jim Reiter and Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, are also taking part. They are expected to address the HealthLine 811 backlog, which is experiencing an influx of callers.

The update comes one day after the province announced its first presumptive case of the novel coronavirus.

The resident is in their 60s and recently travelled from Egypt.

“The province’s first case is linked to travel from a country where local transmission of COVID-19 has been reported,” Shahab said Thursday in a statement.

“This supports the expanded testing criteria of symptomatic travellers to better prepare Saskatchewan’s response to the COVID-19 event. All travellers need to monitor their symptoms for two weeks upon return home.”

The patient was tested on March 9 in Saskatoon and is well enough to self-isolate at home.

He added that the person has had limited contact with people since arriving back in Canada with the exception of one person at their home.

“(The) Public Health (Agency of Canada) is diligently following up with the individual, their movements while in Canada and in Saskatchewan to see if there are any contacts that need to be informed to self-monitor,” Shahab said in a press conference.

Lab tests confirmed the positive test on Thursday.

As of March 12, 285 residents have been tested for COVID-19. Of those, 22 results are pending, and one person has presumptively tested positive.

— With files from David Giles