Health

Montreal schools to close Friday amid coronavirus concerns

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted March 12, 2020 8:37 pm
Updated March 12, 2020 8:43 pm
Coronavirus around the world: March 12, 2020
WATCH: Coronavirus around the world: March 12, 2020

Several schools announced on Thursday they will close their doors out of caution on Friday until further notice amid concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The schools and school boards that have confirmed their Friday closures are:

  • McGill University
  • Concordia University
  • Marguerite Bourgeoys school board
  • Marie-Victorin school board
  • Riverside school board
  • Commission scolaire des Patriotes
  • Collège Bourget
  • Collège international Marie de France
  • North Star Academy

McGill University said it is suspending all classes and exams on Friday. It also said it is cancelling all campus events that are likely to attract more than 250 people until Sunday.

Concordia University said all classes are suspended as of Friday until Sunday and are set to resume on Monday. The school added that its libraries will also be closed during this time.

Académie Louis-Pasteur, a private elementary school, closed on Thursday as a precaution after a student showed symptoms after returning from a trip from the Caribbean.

The school confirmed the student has not tested positive for the virus and that classes should resume next week.

Coping with pandemic-induced anxiety
Coping with pandemic-induced anxiety
CoronavirusCOVID-19School ClosuresMcGillConcordiaMontreal school closuresMontreal coronoavirusQuebec coronovirus
