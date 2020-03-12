Strong winds expected in Barrie, Midland areas: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Strong winds are expected early Friday morning in Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater and Orr Lake, according to a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada.

The federal weather agency says a cold front will sweep across the region from west to east early Friday morning, resulting in winds near 80 kilometres per hour between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

READ MORE: Ontario launches new flooding strategy but no financial commitment provided

Gusty winds after the cold front are expected to continue until Friday evening, with peak gusts near 70 kilometres per hour coming from the west.

Environment Canada says isolated power outages are possible and that winds will gradually diminish Friday evening.

Story continues below advertisement