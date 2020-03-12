Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Strong winds expected in Barrie, Midland areas: Environment Canada

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 12, 2020 4:05 pm
Updated March 12, 2020 4:06 pm
Environment Canada says isolated power outages are possible and that winds will gradually diminish Friday evening.
Environment Canada says isolated power outages are possible and that winds will gradually diminish Friday evening. AP Photo/Star Tribune, David Joles

Strong winds are expected early Friday morning in Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater and Orr Lake, according to a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada.

The federal weather agency says a cold front will sweep across the region from west to east early Friday morning, resulting in winds near 80 kilometres per hour between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

READ MORE: Ontario launches new flooding strategy but no financial commitment provided

Gusty winds after the cold front are expected to continue until Friday evening, with peak gusts near 70 kilometres per hour coming from the west.

Environment Canada says isolated power outages are possible and that winds will gradually diminish Friday evening.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Barrie newsMidland newsBarrie weatherBarrie Environment CanadaMidland Environment CanadaBarrie high windsBarrie windsMidland high winds
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.