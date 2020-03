The City of Peterborough will receive more than $1.89 million from Ontario’s Gas Tax program to invest in transit.On Thursday, Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney, announced Ontario is investing $365.3 million to expand and improve transportation for 111 municipalities across the province. The gas tax funds can be used to upgrade infrastructure, increase accessibility, purchase transit vehicles, add routes and extend hours of service.

