The City of Peterborough will receive more than $1.89 million from Ontario’s Gas Tax program to invest in transit.On Thursday, Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney, announced Ontario is investing $365.3 million to expand and improve transportation for 111 municipalities across the province. The gas tax funds can be used to upgrade infrastructure, increase accessibility, purchase transit vehicles, add routes and extend hours of service.For Peterborough, the 2019-2020 funding totals $1,896,894.“Investing in public transit is part of our plan to get Ontario moving,” stated Mulroney. “From transit investment in the Greater Golden Horseshoe to adding more service in rural and northern communities — our government is committed to improving transit in every corner of the province.”Funding for Ontario’s Gas Tax program is determined by the number of litres of gasoline sold in the province. Municipal allocations are based on 2 cents per litre of provincial gas tax revenues, the province stated.
READ MORE: Coronavirus can spread on public transit. Here’s what commuters need to know
“We’re making life easier for millions of people across Ontario by helping to build new and reliable transit faster,” said Mulroney.Among other central Ontario municipalities to receive funding include:
- Peterborough County: $41,007
- City of Kawartha Lakes: $703,810
- Cobourg: $203,496
- Port Hope: $164,798
- Dysart et al: $14,458
- Brighton (Quinte West): $525,413
- Trent Hills $58,199
- Bancroft (Hastings Highlands, Highlands East, Wollaston) $88,448
- Marmora and Lake (Centre Hastings, Madoc, Stirling-Rawdon, Tweed) $65,210
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS