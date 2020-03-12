8 arrested, weapons seized in Evansberg, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

Eight people have been arrested and dangerous weapons seized after police stopped a stolen vehicle in central Alberta on Tuesday.

Capital Region West RCMP Traffic Services said they attempted to stop a van that was speeding along Highway 620 near Drayton Valley at around 11 a.m.

RCMP said the van did not stop, but police were able to get the licence plate.

Shortly after that, a 911 report was called in, saying the same van was spotted speeding through a construction zone.

Police from Evansburg were able to find the van and continued to follow it on Highway 16 until it ran out of gas a short time later.

Highway 16 eastbound was closed as police conducted a “high-risk arrest” of the occupants of the van. All eight occupants were arrested and the highway was opened again immediately after the occupants were in custody.

RCMP said they seized several weapons from the van, including a loaded sawed-off shotgun, a machete, a knife and several face masks.

The following eight people have been charged with possession of stolen property, possessing a firearm in a vehicle, and possessing a firearm without a license.

Lorrie Flora O’Chiese, 19, of Edmonton

Elijah Traves Strawberry, 18, of O’Chiese First Nation

Mariah Stanley, 20, of Lloydminster

Gavin Mitchell-Yellowknee, 23, of Atikameg

Darius Sage Strawberry, 22, of O’Chiese First Nation

Blair Saulteaux, 36, of Red Deer

Donnelly Strawberry, 26, of Edmonton

Joshua Elliot Sharphead, 28, of Enoch, Alta.

Several of the occupants are also facing other charges, including breaching probation.

They are scheduled to appear in court on April 27.