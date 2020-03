Send this page to someone via email

A vehicle incident on the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Peers Creek Road has shut down the southbound lane.

Drive B.C. says an assessment is in progress.

It also adds drivers should consider an alternative route on Highway 1 or 3.

Drive B.C. says the estimated time of re-opening will be around 4 p.m.

