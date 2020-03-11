Presumptive case of coronavirus confirmed in New Brunswick: health official

Send this page to someone via email

There is a presumptive case of the new coronavirus in New Brunswick, according to the province’s chief medical officer of health.

Dr. Jennifer Russell held an emergency press conference in Fredericton Wednesday afternoon, where she confirmed the case.

This is the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in Atlantic Canada.

Earlier in the day, Russell requested that anyone who travelled internationally within the last 14 days stay away from hospitals and long-term care homes.

Russell also asked anyone who returned from China’s Hubei province or Iran to self-isolate for 14 days.

The decision coincides with the Department of Education’s move to have children, students, staff, volunteers and family members returning home from international locations after March 8 are to stay away from schools for 14 days.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.