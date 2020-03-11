Menu

Health

Presumptive case of coronavirus confirmed in New Brunswick: health official

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 5:09 pm
Updated March 11, 2020 5:22 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. (NIAID-RML via AP)

There is a presumptive case of the new coronavirus in New Brunswick, according to the province’s chief medical officer of health.

Dr. Jennifer Russell held an emergency press conference in Fredericton Wednesday afternoon, where she confirmed the case.

This is the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in Atlantic Canada.

READ MORE: N.B. restricts access to hospitals, long-term care homes for those who’ve travelled internationally

Earlier in the day, Russell requested that anyone who travelled internationally within the last 14 days stay away from hospitals and long-term care homes.

Russell also asked anyone who returned from China’s Hubei province or Iran to self-isolate for 14 days.

The decision coincides with the Department of Education’s move to have children, students, staff, volunteers and family members returning home from international locations after March 8 are to stay away from schools for 14 days.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

New Brunswick, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Dominic Cardy, coronavirus pandemic, Pandemic, Travel Restrictions, New Brunswick Education Minister Dominic Cardy
