Crime

OPP investigating theft of several guitars from Oro-Medonte, Ont. home

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 5:54 pm
Police in Norfolk County say they're investigating a home invasion that happened Wednesday night at a residence near Charlotteville Road 10.
Police in Norfolk County say they're investigating a home invasion that happened Wednesday night at a residence near Charlotteville Road 10. Don Mitchell / Global News

Orillia OPP say they’re investigating a break-in at a home in Oro-Medonte, Ont., during which several guitars were stolen.

Police say on Feb. 13 at about 2:30 p.m., two people approached the house on Highway 12, broke into it and stole the guitars.

READ MORE: Heavy police presence called for ‘incident’ in Oro-Medonte, OPP say

According to police, witnesses saw a pick-up truck at the house a short time before the break-in happened.

The vehicle is described as a black Dodge, police say.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Oshawa band ‘The Standstills’ hit by break-in while on tour
