OPP investigating theft of several guitars from Oro-Medonte, Ont. home

Orillia OPP say they’re investigating a break-in at a home in Oro-Medonte, Ont., during which several guitars were stolen.

Police say on Feb. 13 at about 2:30 p.m., two people approached the house on Highway 12, broke into it and stole the guitars.

According to police, witnesses saw a pick-up truck at the house a short time before the break-in happened.

The vehicle is described as a black Dodge, police say.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

