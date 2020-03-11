Man and woman arrested following assault of 2 in Peterborough parking lot: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two Peterborough residents have been arrested and charged with assault following a disturbance in a parking lot on Sunday night.

The Peterborough Police Service says around 6:20 p.m., officers responded to a reported disturbance between several people at a London Street parking lot.

It was alleged that during a verbal argument, a man assaulted another man and a woman assaulted another woman and uttered threats. The parties involved do not know each other, police said.

A short time later, officers located the co-accused at a London Street residence.

Kyle James Bird, 33, and Aleisha Bell, 32, both of Peterborough, were each charged with assault. Bell was additionally charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 31, police said.

