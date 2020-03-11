Autopsy confirms death of man found injured in central Edmonton alley was homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police said Wednesday that the death of a man who was found critically injured in an alley in the McCauley neighbourhood on Monday was a homicide.

An autopsy conducted on Tuesday determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound.

At around 5 p.m. Monday, officers found a man with life-threatening injuries near 96 Street and 106A Avenue. He was treated on scene by EMS and taken to hospital, where he died.

EPS said the victim has been identified as Kirk Dallas Powder Taylor, 42.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who has information about this incident. They’re also asking people with CCTV footage who haven’t shared it with police to do so.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at (780) 423-4567.

