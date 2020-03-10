Wind warnings issued in southern Alberta, some areas could see gusts surpass 100 km/h

Send this page to someone via email

A wind warning was issued for various parts of southern Alberta on Tuesday as Environment Canada advised some areas could see wind gusts exceed 100 kilometres per hour.

Wind warnings are up for SW Alberta with gusts potentially reaching 100km/h. #abwx pic.twitter.com/0xLnuXp8ke — Phil Darlington (@PhilDWeather) March 10, 2020

“Strong west winds are expected to develop near noon,” the weather agency said on its website. “Winds will diminish by Wednesday afternoon.

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.”

