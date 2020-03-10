Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Wind warnings issued in southern Alberta, some areas could see gusts surpass 100 km/h

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted March 10, 2020 5:30 pm
Updated March 10, 2020 5:34 pm
A map showing areas in Alberta that were under a wind warning on March 10, 2020. .
A map showing areas in Alberta that were under a wind warning on March 10, 2020. . Phil Darlington/ Global News

A wind warning was issued for various parts of southern Alberta on Tuesday as Environment Canada advised some areas could see wind gusts exceed 100 kilometres per hour.

“Strong west winds are expected to develop near noon,” the weather agency said on its website. “Winds will diminish by Wednesday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.”

READ MORE: What kind of weather should Albertans expect this winter?

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about powerful wind gusts.

Video captures truck knocked over on its side near Pincher Creek
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaWeatherWinterAlberta weatherWinter weatherWindWind WarningHigh Windssouthern Alberta weatherMarch weatherSouthern Alberta Wind
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.