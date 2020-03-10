Menu

Crime

22-year-old man charged following stabbing in downtown Bradford: police

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 10, 2020 5:42 pm
At about 1 a.m. Friday, officers say they were called to the Four Corners at Holland Street and Simcoe Road after a man was stabbed.
At about 1 a.m. Friday, officers say they were called to the Four Corners at Holland Street and Simcoe Road after a man was stabbed. South Simcoe Police / File / Twitter

A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a stabbing that took place in downtown Bradford during the early morning hours of Friday, South Simcoe police say.

At about 1 a.m., officers say they were called to the Four Corners at Holland Street and Simcoe Road after a man was stabbed.

After police arrived, officers learned that two men were arguing on the street before the situation escalated to a physical altercation that ended with a stabbing.

READ MORE: Woman charged after man stabbed during dispute in Bradford: police

Officers say the suspect fled on foot and that the victim, a 30-year-old Barrie man, was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for a minor injury and released.

According to police, a knife was found at the scene.

Officers say the suspect was later identified and turned himself in on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Daniel Sampson-Hall, 22, from Bradford, was subsequently charged with assault, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, failure to comply with conditions and four counts of possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order.

Sampson-Hall was held for a bail hearing.

