Health

Communitech cancels True North Festival due to COVID-19 outbreak

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 10, 2020 3:04 pm
Updated March 10, 2020 3:11 pm
Ontario confirms 36th case of COVID-19
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario confirms 36th case of COVID-19

Communitech announced Tuesday that it was cancelling the 2020 True North Festival in light of the growing COVID-19 worldwide epidemic.

“We’re all disappointed, very disappointed, that we have to do this, but it’s very important for everyone involved that we do the right thing,” Communitech CEO and President Iain Klugman said.

READ MORE: Waterloo Public Health postpones immunization enforcement to prep for COVID-19

The event was slated to take place from June 1 to 7 in various locations in Kitchener and Waterloo.

“The health and safety of our visitors, members, staff and the broader Waterloo Region community is of the utmost importance to not only Communitech but to our festival partners,” Klugman said. “It is out of an abundance of caution, and with much disappointment, that we concluded that cancelling this year’s event is the right thing to do.”

READ MORE: How many Canadians have coronavirus? Total number of confirmed cases by region

Story continues below advertisement

The organization says it will bring back the festival in 2021.

So far, 36 people in Ontario have tested positive for COVID-19 including a woman in her 50s from the region who flew from Italy last week.

