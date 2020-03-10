Picton man charged with impaired driving after falling asleep behind the wheel on road: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Picton, Ont., man is facing charges after he allegedly fell asleep at the wheel in the middle of a Prince Edward County road.

OPP were called to Downes Avenue in Picton on Friday just before 11 p.m. to respond to a vehicle stopped in the road.

Police say when they arrived, officers found the driver of the vehicle was “non-responsive.”

According to police, paramedics and officers were able to wake the driver and realized he was impaired by alcohol. When the man awoke, police say the vehicle also started to roll and struck an OPP cruiser.

Although both vehicles were damaged, no one was injured, according to police.

After providing breath samples, OPP charged Richard Malcolm, 55, of Picton. He is set to appear in a Picton court on March 25 to answer to his charges.

