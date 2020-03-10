Menu

Crime

Picton man charged with impaired driving after falling asleep behind the wheel on road: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 10, 2020 1:40 pm
A Prince Edward County man is facing impaired driving charges after he was reportedly found asleep at the wheel.
A Prince Edward County man is facing impaired driving charges after he was reportedly found asleep at the wheel. Don Mitchell / Global News

A Picton, Ont., man is facing charges after he allegedly fell asleep at the wheel in the middle of a Prince Edward County road.

OPP were called to Downes Avenue in Picton on Friday just before 11 p.m. to respond to a vehicle stopped in the road.

Police say when they arrived, officers found the driver of the vehicle was “non-responsive.”

READ MORE: Prince Edward County OPP officer charged with impaired driving

According to police, paramedics and officers were able to wake the driver and realized he was impaired by alcohol. When the man awoke, police say the vehicle also started to roll and struck an OPP cruiser.

Although both vehicles were damaged, no one was injured, according to police.

After providing breath samples, OPP charged Richard Malcolm, 55, of Picton. He is set to appear in a Picton court on March 25 to answer to his charges.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
