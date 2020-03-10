Menu

Crime

Arrest warrant issued for man wanted in Brampton bus shooting

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2020 6:16 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

BRAMPTON, Ont. – Peel Regional Police say they have issued an arrest warrant for an 18-year-old man wanted in connection to a shooting on a bus west of Toronto.

Police say a 60-year-old man was shot on a public transit bus in Brampton, Ont., Thursday evening and sent to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

Police say Daniel Larizza of Brampton is wanted for attempted murder and firearm-related offences.

Investigators are encouraging Larizza to contact a lawyer and arrange to turn himself in.

Police warn that Larizza should not be approached, as he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
