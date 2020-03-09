Rig impounded after Surrey semi-truck driver caught impaired behind the wheel

Send this page to someone via email

A Surrey semi-truck driver has been hit with a 90-day roadside suspension and had his rig impounded for 30 days after he was caught driving impaired, according to police.

It happened just before midnight last Wednesday, near Fraser Highway and 160th Street, according to Surrey RCMP.

Police said officers noticed the truck driving with its headlights off and pulled it over.

The 35-year-old driver was found to be impaired, police said.

“To find this impaired commercial vehicle operator, as well as a large number of mechanical violations, is concerning,” said Sgt. David Chu with Surrey RCMP’s Traffic Services in a media release.

“Commercial vehicle inspections and sobriety checks for all operators of conveyances such as taxis, buses and commercial vehicles may be conducted at any time.”

Police said the bust came not long after a commercial vehicle enforcement blitz. RCMP said of 30 vehicles checked, nine were pulled from the road and 11 drivers were issued citations.

