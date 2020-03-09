OPP investigate two serious crashes involving transport trucks in Hamilton, including one fatal

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are investigating a pair of serious crashes in different areas of rural Hamilton, including one near the airport that left one person dead.

The first crash happened in Greensville at the intersection of Highway 5 and Brock Road at about 11:40 a.m. on Monday.

Hamilton Paramedic Superintendent David Thompson said a man of approximately 60 years of age was taken to hospital in critical condition after the truck he was driving went off the road and crashed into a hydro pole.

In a video posted to Twitter several hours later, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the man’s condition had been upgraded to stable.

Two serious collision investigations ongoing in the #Hamilton area https://t.co/iSUWY7pclW — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) March 9, 2020

A portion of the road remained closed for several hours while police investigated.

The second collision, which happened at around 2:15 p.m. on Highway 6 near Book Road, involved at least two vehicles and may have potentially included a third transport truck, according to Schmidt.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thompson said paramedics were assessing several other patients at about 2:45 p.m.

Schmidt said the highway between Book and Butter Road will be closed for most of the afternoon for the investigation.

“We’re still dealing with identifying the injured, the deceased, and notifying family, and obviously conducting our investigation,” said Schmidt.

