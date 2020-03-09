Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Those Old Radio Shows March 13-14

By Demi Knight 770 CHQR
Posted March 9, 2020 1:24 pm

Friday, Mar. 13:

Hour 1: Adventures by Morse – Dead Men Prowl, Pt. 8; Jack Benny – Jack Watches TV
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Invitation to Happiness
Hour 3: Mystery in the Airt; Green Hornet – Poor Substitute
Hour 4: Lights Out – Battle of the Magicians; Alrich Family – Kathleen Comes Over for Dinner

Saturday, Mar. 7:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Press; Amos & Andy – Three Strikes, You’re Out
Hour 2: Damon Runyon Theater – Dream Sweet Rose; Lone Ranger – Outlaws of the Rio Grande
Hour 3: Dimension X – To the Future; Cavalcade of America – In the Best Tradition
Hour 4: Life of Riley – The Policeman Border; Scarlet Queen – Ah Sin and the Balinese Art Ball
Hour 5: FBI in Peace and War – Overexposure; Jeff Regan – The Pilgrims Progress

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Old Time Radiothose old radio showsradio playsOld RadioOld Radio Showsold time radio showsvintage radioold radio plays
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.