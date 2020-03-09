Those Old Radio Shows March 13-14

Send this page to someone via email

Friday, Mar. 13:

Hour 1: Adventures by Morse – Dead Men Prowl, Pt. 8; Jack Benny – Jack Watches TV

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Invitation to Happiness

Hour 3: Mystery in the Airt; Green Hornet – Poor Substitute

Hour 4: Lights Out – Battle of the Magicians; Alrich Family – Kathleen Comes Over for Dinner

Saturday, Mar. 7:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Press; Amos & Andy – Three Strikes, You’re Out

Hour 2: Damon Runyon Theater – Dream Sweet Rose; Lone Ranger – Outlaws of the Rio Grande

Hour 3: Dimension X – To the Future; Cavalcade of America – In the Best Tradition

Hour 4: Life of Riley – The Policeman Border; Scarlet Queen – Ah Sin and the Balinese Art Ball

Hour 5: FBI in Peace and War – Overexposure; Jeff Regan – The Pilgrims Progress

