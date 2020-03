Those Old Radio Shows March 27-28

Send this page to someone via email

Friday, Mar. 27:

Hour 1: Adventures by Morse – Dead Men Prowl, Pt. 10; My Favourite Husband – Liz’s Radio Script

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theatre – Only Yesterday

Hour 3: X Minus One – Hallucination Orbit; Gunsmoke – Mavis McCloud

Hour 4: Burns & Allen – Blackmailing Jack Benny; Black Museum – Piece of Iron Chain

Saturday, Mar. 28:

Hour 1: Dragnet – Eric Kelby; Inner Sanctum – Dead to Rights

Hour 2: Abbott & Costello – Who’s on First; Dark Fantasy – Funeral Arrangements

Hour 3: Hardy Family – Costume Ball; Bold venture – Carlos and Juan Story

Hour 4: Red Ryder – Stovepipe; Bulldog Drummond – Escape into Death

Hour 5: Nick Carter – Case of the Absent Clue; Father Knows Best – Missing Furniture

Story continues below advertisement