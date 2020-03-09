Kitchener Rangers edge Windsor Spitfires with game-winner in closing seconds

Send this page to someone via email

The Kitchener Rangers ended a two-game losing streak Sunday afternoon in Windsor as they edged the Spitfires 3-2 in the closing seconds of the contest.

The Rangers fell behind early as Spitfires forward Tyler Angle scored his 29th goal of the season just over four minutes into the game.

That lead would last almost midway through the second period when Rangers forward Greg Meireles would even the score on the power play.

But just 17 seconds later, Egor Afanasyev put the Spitfires back in front.

A few minutes later, Michael Vukojevic would answer for the Rangers, and the two teams were knotted for a second time.

In the third period, things remain deadlocked until Axel Bergkvist would get one past Spitfires netminder Xavier Medina with just 43 seconds to play.

Medina was pulled a few seconds later but the Rangers held on for the 3-2 victory.

Jacob Ingham made 27 saves for Kitchener while Medina stopped 30 of the 33 shots he faced.

The Rangers will hit the ice again on Wednesday in Guelph to battle the Storm.