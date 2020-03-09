Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Jacob Perreault’s 3-point night lifts Sarnia Sting over Guelph Storm

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 10:40 am
The Sarnia Sting beat the Guelph Storm 4-1 on Sunday.

Jacob Perreault scored two goals and added an assist as the Sarnia Sting beat the Guelph Storm 4-1 on Sunday.

Owen Saye and Ryan McGregor also scored for the home team and Benjamin Gaudreau made 28 saves in the win at the Progressive Auto Sales Arena.

Keegan Stevenson had the lone goal for Guelph and Owen Bennett made 31 saves.

READ MORE: City of Guelph selects artists for East Parkade murals

The Storm sit in sixth place in the Western Conference with just six games remaining in the regular season. The team has already clinched a playoff berth and is four points behind the Windsor Spitfires.

They return to action on Wednesday when they host the Kitchener Rangers at the Sleeman Centre.

Larry Mellott will have the call live on 1460 CJOY at 7 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphOHLGuelph Stormsarnia stingCHLGuelph Storm highlightsOHL highlightsSarnia Sting highlightsJacob Perreault
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.