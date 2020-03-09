Jacob Perreault’s 3-point night lifts Sarnia Sting over Guelph Storm

Send this page to someone via email

Jacob Perreault scored two goals and added an assist as the Sarnia Sting beat the Guelph Storm 4-1 on Sunday.

Owen Saye and Ryan McGregor also scored for the home team and Benjamin Gaudreau made 28 saves in the win at the Progressive Auto Sales Arena.

Keegan Stevenson had the lone goal for Guelph and Owen Bennett made 31 saves.

READ MORE: City of Guelph selects artists for East Parkade murals

The Storm sit in sixth place in the Western Conference with just six games remaining in the regular season. The team has already clinched a playoff berth and is four points behind the Windsor Spitfires.

They return to action on Wednesday when they host the Kitchener Rangers at the Sleeman Centre.

Larry Mellott will have the call live on 1460 CJOY at 7 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement