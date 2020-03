Send this page to someone via email

It’s a fact that certain songs are indelibly linked to specific events in our lives. They become triggers for all sorts of memories and emotions.

Most of these triggers are pleasant. Others not so much.

So here’s the question: What song should have your own personal trigger warning? Maybe it reminds you of an ex. Or a traumatic event. Or…whatever.

Again, no judgement. As always, I’m just curious.

