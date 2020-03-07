CFD respond to warehouse fire in Foothills Industrial Area

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary fire crews responded to the Foothills Industrial Area early Saturday morning after a fire broke out in a warehouse.

CFD was called to the metal fabrication warehouse in the 3300 block of 58 Avenue S.E. around 2:40 a.m. Saturday for reports of thick black smoke billowing from the building.

Officials said there were also several small explosions inside the building, which crews believe were caused by overheated propane tanks.

There were no employees on-site at the time of the fire, and there have been no reports of injuries.

According to CFD, firefighting operations were hampered by the interior design of the building, which included partitions.

Crews were able to ventilate the building using holes in the roof, while extinguishing flames on the main floor and with aerial ladder trucks, CFD said.

Firefighters said they also used large fans to protect unaffected areas of the building.

ATCO and Enmax were on-scene to shut down utilities, as Calgary Transit provided a bus to give fire crews shelter as they were cycled through operational assignments.

According to CFD, fire crews remain on scene extinguishing lingering flames and ventilating the building.

