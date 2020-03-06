Global Edmonton and Global News Radio 880 nominated for 12 RTDNA awards

Send this page to someone via email

Global Edmonton and Global News Radio 880 have together been nominated for a total of 12 Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Awards in the Prairie region.

The RTDNA Canada Awards recognize the best journalists, programs, stations and news organizations in digital, television and radio across the country.

Prairie region winners will be announced at the regional awards ceremony in Calgary on April 4.

Below are the five nominations that Global Edmonton received for its content from breaking news to sports reporting in 2019.

Digital Category

Breaking News — Charlie Edwards Award

News — Live Special Events — Gord Sinclair Award

Continuing Coverage — Ron Laidlaw Award

Multiplatform Category

Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation

Excellence in Innovation

Television Category

Breaking News — Charlie Edwards Award

Long Feature — Dave Rogers Award

Opinion and Commentary — Sam Ross Award

Sports — Feature Reporting

TV Newscast — Bert Cannings Award (Large Market)

News — Live Special Events — Gord Sinclair Award

Radio Category

Radio Newscast — Byron MacGregor Award (Large Market)

Global News Radio 880 — Our City, Our News