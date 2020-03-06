Global Edmonton and Global News Radio 880 nominated for 12 RTDNA awards

Global Edmonton and Global News Radio 880 have together been nominated for a total of 12 Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Awards in the Prairie region.
The RTDNA Canada Awards recognize the best journalists, programs, stations and news organizations in digital, television and radio across the country.
Prairie region winners will be announced at the regional awards ceremony in Calgary on April 4.
Below are the five nominations that Global Edmonton received for its content from breaking news to sports reporting in 2019.
Digital Category
Breaking News — Charlie Edwards Award
News — Live Special Events — Gord Sinclair Award
Continuing Coverage — Ron Laidlaw Award
Multiplatform Category
Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation
Excellence in Innovation
Television Category
Breaking News — Charlie Edwards Award
Long Feature — Dave Rogers Award
Opinion and Commentary — Sam Ross Award
Sports — Feature Reporting
TV Newscast — Bert Cannings Award (Large Market)
News — Live Special Events — Gord Sinclair Award
Radio Category
Radio Newscast — Byron MacGregor Award (Large Market)
- Global News Radio 880 — Our City, Our News
